Pulisic excited to rebound after freak injury

Christian Pulisic may not have played as big of a role in his first season at Chelsea, but the American playmaker gave Blues fans a glimpse of what he can offer going forward.

Pulisic is fully recovered from an adductor injury suffered on New Years Day, which kept him out over two months. The 21-year-old suffered a few knocks during this season, but is eager to get back to making an impact whenever the Premier League season resumes.

“It was really tough with this most recent one,” Pulisic said about the injury. “I think that a lot of people didn’t realize how serious it was. It was a really freak injury in how it happened. It happened in training out of nothing really and it put me out a while.”

“But I’m feeling good now, I’ve been training a lot and I’m just really excited to get back out on the field. It feels like it’s been a long time without football for everyone at the moment, but certainly for me because I had the injury on top of everything that’s going on now.”

Pulisic made the permanent switch to Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund and since has become one of the Blues’ top offensive players. In 23 appearances in all competitions, Pulisic has scored six goals and added six assists, also registering points in both the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup.

With a former club legend like Frank Lampard at the helm, Pulisic has been able to pick the former England international’s brain and be a part of a new chapter in the club’s history. Alongside additional young talents like Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, and Callum Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic will be expected to be a part of the team’s success going forward.