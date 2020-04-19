Pulisic excited to rebound after freak injury

Christian Pulisic may not have played as big of a role in his first season at Chelsea, but the American playmaker gave Blues fans a glimpse of what he can offer going forward.
Pulisic is fully recovered from an adductor injury suffered on New Years Day, which kept him out over two months. The 21-year-old suffered a few knocks during this season, but is eager to get back to making an impact whenever the Premier League season resumes.
“It was really tough with this most recent one,” Pulisic said about the injury. “I think that a lot of people didn’t realize how serious it was. It was a really freak injury in how it happened. It happened in training out of nothing really and it put me out a while.”
“But I’m feeling good now, I’ve been training a lot and I’m just really excited to get back out on the field. It feels like it’s been a long time without football for everyone at the moment, but certainly for me because I had the injury on top of everything that’s going on now.”
Pulisic made the permanent switch to Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund and since has become one of the Blues’ top offensive players. In 23 appearances in all competitions, Pulisic has scored six goals and added six assists, also registering points in both the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup.
With a former club legend like Frank Lampard at the helm, Pulisic has been able to pick the former England international’s brain and be a part of a new chapter in the club’s history. Alongside additional young talents like Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, and Callum Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic will be expected to be a part of the team’s success going forward.
“It’s been a really fun season for me, it’s been awesome,” Pulisic said. “It’s been a big change for me coming to Chelsea and having to get to know a whole new team, a new league and stuff. I’ve been really proud of the guys and although we’ve had our tough moments, I think overall we’ve been pretty solid. I love playing with my team-mates and we’ve had so many exciting games. I’ve really enjoyed it and we just want to give it a strong push to the end of the season, if we are able to resume.”
“It’s definitely cool to have other guys at a similar age to play with and you can probably relate to those guys a little more, but I think generally we have a great mix. We’ve got some really exciting young players and then those guys with more experience that are great to learn off. It’s almost the perfect mix, I’d say.
After three-and-a-half years racing around pitches in the Bundesliga, Pulisic has had to get adjusted to a new life in England. The Premier League brings a different style of play compared to the Bundesliga, another new challenge for Pulisic to adjust too while still aiming to make an immediate impact.
Getting the chance to feature at a young age in Dortmund gave Pulisic early experience with the first team allowing him to be ready for his challenge. Sure, the move has still be tough for the midfielder, but the chance to represent a top club like Chelsea is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
“The Premier League is more physically demanding because of the sheer number of games and the run of the schedule,” Pulisic said. “You play so many different competitions in a short space of time, so it’s quite demanding and you learn quickly about that. It’s a physical league in general. There’s been a lot to learn but my Bundesliga experience has helped me in that sense, as it’s not totally different to the Premier League.”
With the Premier League and Champions League both on hiatus due to the ongoing Coronavirus epidemic, Pulisic has had to take a new challenge of training on his own in London. There is no timetable for the season’s return, making is unknown whether or not Pulisic will feature for Lampard’s team this Spring or Summer.
Regardless, Pulisic remains eager to get back into the fold under Lampard, a player he watched plenty of as a child in the United States.
“It’s been great,” Pulisic said in regards to working with Lampard. “I watched so much of him growing up and now just getting to work with him every day and learn from him, it’s awesome. He knows so much about the game and has so much experience, so it’s great to learn from him.”
