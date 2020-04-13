Report: England's lower leagues aiming for resumption on June 6

England’s lower leagues have apparently set a date for a return to action.

Clubs in the English Football League (EFL) are currently aiming to resume play behind closed doors on June 6, according to a report from ESPN. Teams from the Championship, League One, and League Two would have a three-week preseason of sorts, beginning on May 16, prior to the resumption of their respective campaigns.

Premier League clubs, meanwhile, are expected to hold a video conference late this week to talk about when their potential return could be.

Leagues in England and across most of the world have been put on pause in recent weeks as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, but there was a sign that things might be returning to normal last week as clubs in Germany’s top two divisions returned to training. The Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga are reportedly planning to resume playing matches in early May.