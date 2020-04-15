Report: Freiburg, MLS clubs chasing USMNT U-23 forward Soto

Sebastian Soto has struggled for playing time this domestic season with German 2. Bundesliga side Hannover, but it reportedly hasn’t stopped some teams from chasing the young forward.

Soto has been linked with both Bundesliga side Freiburg as well as some MLS clubs, according to German outlet Bild. In addition, several teams from the Dutch Eredivisie are also considering Soto, who has yet to find his mark with the first team at Hannover.

The 19-year-old made the move to Germany from Real Salt Lake’s Academy in July 2018 and has moved quickly up the ranks. Beginning with Hannover’s Under-19 side, Soto exploded for 17 goals and six assists in 24 matches, earning him promotion to the Under-23 side in the same season.

However, Soto has yet to find the back of the net in eight combined appearances between Hannover’s first and second teams, which included a trio of Bundesliga cameos in 2019.

Not only has Soto moved up domestically, but also within U.S. Soccer over the years. Soto scored four goals in five appearances in the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup, helping the Americans to a third-consecutive quarterfinals appearance.

He’s also scored once in two appearances for the Under-23 team and was expected to be included in Jason Kreis’ Olympic Qualifying roster prior to the postponement of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Soto was previously being scouted by both Borussia Dortmund and Hoffenheim in 2019, but neither move materialized.

Soto is one of many young Americans trying to improve their game in Germany, joining fellow youngsters Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg), Chris Richards (Bayern Munich), Taylor Booth (Bayern Munich), and Brady Scott (Cologne).

With Soto failing to grab consistent playing time in the German second tier this campaign, a move away from Hannover could be the right move for him going forward.

Freiburg is currently eighth in the Bundesliga this season, earning 36 points from 25 matches so far. There is no timetable for the resumption of the league season with the ongoing Coronavirus epidemic still impacting several areas around the world.