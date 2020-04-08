SBISoccer.com

Report: German Bundesliga targeting early May return

European Soccer

Clubs in Germany returning to training this week. They may soon return to their season.

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that German officials are targeting to restart the campaigns for the nation’s top two leagues in early May, albeit without fans in the stands. Nine matchdays remained for both Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga sides when a stoppage in play was forced because of the coronavirus outbreak, but they are now expected to be completed by the end of June.

If the two leagues are able to follow through on that timeline, Germany will likely be the first European nation to return to action. All of the teams in the country’s top two divisions made their way back to the practice field early this week, though they trained in small groups and without contact in order to observe local health protocols.

Like so many countries right now, Germany has been effected by COVID-19 and currently holds the fourth-highest amount of cases in Europe (more than 107,000). The country’s healthcare system has, however, managed to keep the death rate relatively low.

  • Gary Page

    The only way that could work is if !. They play in empty stadiums, and 2. All the players are tested before the games. Then if a player tests positive, his teammates have to go into quarantine.

    • Johnnyrazor

      If you click on the link to the New York Times article that’s what it says, no fans. Sounds like Germany has their testing system better established so they feel they can do it safely.

