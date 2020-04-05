Report: Robinson's heart operation delayed by Coronavirus epidemic

Antonee Robinson’s return for Wigan Athletic this EFL Championship season is in serious doubt after the defender’s heart operation has reportedly been delayed.

Wigan Athletic announced in mid-March that Robinson’s failed move to AC Milan was due to an irregular heart rhythm picked up during his medical with the club. Since then, Robinson was expected to have surgery on his heart, but his operation has since been delayed twice due to the ongoing Coronavirus epidemic, The Sun reported Saturday.

🗣️ We can now provide the following update on behalf of @Antonee_Jedi 💙 Best wishes to Jedi during his treatment from all at Wigan Athletic.#wafc 🔵⚪️💚 pic.twitter.com/fMBFkPogGP — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) March 12, 2020

Robinson’s Deadline Day move to AC Milan fell through in January, ultimately seeing the left back return to England. AC Milan chief Paolo Maldini has reportedly stayed in touch with the young defender despite the medical snag back in January.

The 22-year-old has yet to play since a 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday back on Jan. 28th. Robinson’s rehabilitation from the operation was reportedly set to be six-to-eight weeks, but is undetermined until he successfully undergoes the procedure.

The Milton Keynes-native had been one of the top American performers in England this season, featuring in 30 matches across all competitions. He scored his first goal for Wigan since making a permanent move from Everton last summer.

He was expected to be included in Jason Kreis’ U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team 50-player provisional roster for the upcoming Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Mexico. However, the Olympic Qualifying Tournament had been postponed due to the ongoing Coronavirus epidemic, with the Tokyo Olympics moved to 2021.

Wigan Athletic remains in a relegation fight in the Championship sitting 20th in the 24-team league. They are two points clear of the relegation zone, in which Charlton Athletic, Luton Town, and Barnsley occupy the three spots.

There is no timetable for Robinson’s return this domestic season, as well for the Latics with the EFL Championship season currently on hold.