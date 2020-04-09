Scott eager to fight for chance at Newcastle United following injury layoff

Kyle Scott’s season with English Premier League side Newcastle United has been a frustrating one to say the least. The former U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team prospect joined the club last summer after his contract expired with Chelsea, but has found it tough to find his groove on Tyneside.

Scott has made 13 appearances for Newcastle’s Under-23 team in all competitions, but recently got back to fitness after overcoming a groin injury. The postponement of the English Premier League season due to the ongoing Coronavirus epidemic has added further frustration for Scott, who wants to get back to playing consistent minutes for the Magpies.

“I must admit I’m finding this very frustrating especially as I’ve just come back and started to hit full training again but I will cope fine,” Scott said in an interview with Chronicle Live. “I think my situation needs to be put into perspective really, what’s happening currently is far more important than football and is very serious.”

“I hope to show in pre-season I can warrant selection amongst the squad for next season proving myself to the club and the manager – this is the main target and objective.”

Throughout his time at Chelsea, as well as a loan spell with Dutch second tier side Telstar, Scott has totaled 77 appearances at all levels. He’s scored seven goals and added eight assists while also appearing in once in the English FA Cup under then Chelsea boss, Antonio Conte.

Scott’s time at Newcastle United hasn’t been the easiest, but the lengthy break could benefit the 22-year-old midfielder heading into next season. With plenty of midfield talent in Steve Bruce’s first team, Scott could also head out on loan to continue his development and most importantly, earn consistent minutes.

“If I have to go out on loan to prove myself then I’m prepared to do that too,” Scott said. “It’s a real must for first-team football though as it’s very important to me to achieve where I would like to get to.

“I haven’t had the best start I would have liked by playing enough football. I’m now fit and ready to go as soon as its safe for everyone to carry on whether in the near future or next season.”

There is no timetable for the return of the EPL season, as well as every professional league in England. For Scott, it will be continuing to train on his own and get prepared for whenever the English government gives the approval for training and matches to resume.