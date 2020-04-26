Yedlin: "100 percent" I plan to return to Sounders some day

DeAndre Yedlin began his professional career with the Seattle Sounders and recently expressed his interest to return to MLS in the future.

In an interview with Sounders legend Steve Zakuani, the former Sounders Homegrown player stated he would enjoy to end his career in the same place where his career began. Yedlin was the first Homegrown Player in the Sounders history and has since moved on to England where he’s been since 2015.

“One-hundred percent,” Yedlin said of a possible return. “That’s been my plan all along, to hopefully finish where I started. I think that would make for a pretty good career. I remember when I left, [head coach Brian Schmetzer] told me, ‘You’re welcome back at any time.’ So, I’m [going to] hold him to that.”

“100 percent. That’s my plan”@yedlinny is eyeing a Seattle comeback (someday)! 🏡🙌 pic.twitter.com/VmGrYIA3EO — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) April 25, 2020

Yedlin signed with the Sounders in 2013 after two seasons at Division I program, the University of Akron. He played under now-Columbus Crew head coach Caleb Porter, scoring one goal and registering 12 assists in 45 appearances.

The right back then appeared in 62 combined MLS matches across two seasons, scoring two goals and adding seven assists. Yedlin moved to Premier League side Tottenham following the end of the 2015 MLS season, but only made one senior appearance for the London club.

He made 23 appearances on loan at Sunderland before making a permanent move to Newcastle United in 2016. Since his move to Tyneside, Yedlin has made 28 appearances or more in three-consecutive English seasons up to 2019-20, where injuries have plagued him.

Yedlin has made 15 appearances for Steve Bruce’s side this season, scoring his second-ever Premier League goal. He is on the cusp of eclipsing 100 career EPL appearances and could this season pending the season resumes.

He’s earned 62 caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team, but only appeared five times under Gregg Berhalter in 2019. Yedlin’s future with Newcastle United isn’t guaranteed after injuries have seen several other players step into the starting right back role.

The Sounders are coming off an MLS Cup victory last season, their second in four seasons. Brian Schmetzer’s side were 1-1-0 after two matches in 2020 before the Coronavirus epidemic caused the season to be put on hold.