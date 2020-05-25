Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Green, McKennie, and more

While many Bundesliga teams continue fighting for different goals, the 2. Bundesliga promotion race remains wide open with several teams in the mix for a chance at jumping into the first tier.

Julian Green and Timothy Tillman will both be in action this week after Greuther Furth had the weekend off. Furth are at home on Tuesday, hosting 12th place Osnabruck as they continue their push for promotion. Stefan Leitl’s side are eight points out of the lone playoff place and nine points away from the second automatic promotion spot.

Green and Tillman both started in a 2-2 draw vs. Hamburg back on May 16th. The 23-year-old Green played 57 minutes while the 21-year-old Tillman lasted 75 in the draw. Both midfield players will be hoping to start and move their club a step closer to a chance at life back in the Bundesliga.

Elsewhere, Weston McKennie and Alfredo Morales will go head-to-head in Bundesliga play when Schalke travels to Fortuna Dusseldorf. John Brooks and Wolfsburg host Bayer Leverkusen, which could also see Ulysses Llanez make his Bundesliga debut. Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund host Bayern Munich at Signal Iduna Park.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad action:

Germany

Bundesliga

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf on Wednesday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Hertha Berlin on Wednesday.

John Brooks, Ulysses Llanez and Wolfsburg face Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday.

Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Borussia Monchengladbach on Tuesday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Freiburg on Tuesday.

Fabian Johnson is OUT (Injury) for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Zack Steffen is OUT (Injury) for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth face Osnabruck on Tuesday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Stuttgart on Thursday.

Sebastian Soto and Hannover face Karlsruher SC on Wednesday.