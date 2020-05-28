Americans Abroad Midweek Rewind: Adams, McKennie, and more

Tyler Adams went the distance for RB Leipzig on Wednesday in a 2-2 home draw with Hertha Berlin.

It was Adams’ first 90-minute performance since Feb. 9th, impressing in a right wingback role for Julian Nagelsmann’s side. Adams completed 92% of his passes while being able to get up the field several times in attack. He was a perfect 5-for-5 in tackles, the most by any player in the match while also winning six of 11 duels. The 21-year-old’s versatility has been on display since his return from injury and will look to play a vital role in Leipzig’s final six matches.

Weston McKennie’s second goal in his last four Bundesliga appearances was not enough for Schalke as they fell 2-1 at Fortuna Dusseldorf. McKennie’s diving header in the 53rd minute put David Wagner’s side in front, but unfortunately the Gelsenkirchen side it was the closest they would get to a win. The 21-year-old also made six interceptions, one clearance, and won two aerial battles. It was a bounce-back performance from McKennie after a disappointing one last weekend.

Timmy Chandler also scored this week, helping Eintracht Frankfurt end a five-match losing run. Chandler’s 83rd minute equalizer against Freiburg earned Frankfurt a 3-3 home draw and will certainly give them confidence moving forward. Chandler, 30, also completed all seven of his passes as a second-half substitute, while also celebrating his fifth league goal of the season.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad action:

Germany

Bundesliga

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 4-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday.

Josh Sargent started and played 73 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 0-0 draw with Borussia Monchengladbach on Tuesday.

Giovanni Reyna came off the bench and played 18 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Alfredo Morales came off the bench and played nine minutes for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Ulysses Llanez dressed but did not play for Wolfsburg.

Fabian Johnson is OUT (Injury) for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Zack Steffen is OUT (Injury) for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

2. Bundesliga

Timothy Tillman started and played 45 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 2-0 loss to Osnabruck on Tuesday.

Julian Green came off the bench and played 45 minutes for Greuther Furth.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Stuttgart on Thursday.

Sebastian Soto did not dress in Hannover’s 1-1 draw with Karlsruher SC on Wednesday.