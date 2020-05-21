Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Adams, Morales, and more

RB Leipzig’s title challenge took a major hit in their return to Bundesliga action and will now look for a bounce-back result this weekend.

Tyler Adams played 70 minutes in Leipzig’s 1-1 home draw with Freiburg and will now turn his attentions to Mainz this Sunday. Adams worked hard in the draw, but ultimately didn’t offer much playing in a right wingback role for Julian Nagelsmann’s side. The 21-year-old is back to full fitness following several injuries this season and will look to use this time to get back to playing his best soccer. RB Leipzig dropped to fourth place after the draw, but luckily are riding a three-match unbeaten run against Mainz in all competitions.

Elsewhere, Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face another must-win match this weekend at FC Cologne. John Brooks and Wolfsburg host Borussia Dortmund looking to remain in the top four chase while Weston McKennie and Schalke host Augsburg in Gelsenkirchen.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

Germany

Bundesliga

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Augsburg on Sunday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Mainz on Sunday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Cologne on Sunday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Freiburg on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Zack Steffen is OUT (Injury) for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

2. Bundesliga

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday.

Sebastian Soto and Hannover face Osnabruck on Saturday.

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth are off this weekend.