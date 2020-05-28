Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Sargent, McKennie face off in Bundesliga play

Two Bundesliga teams desperately needing a win on Saturday will square off in Gelsenkirchen with a pair of Americans looking for strong outings.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face off against Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen in one of the more important matches of the weekend.

McKennie and Schalke are coming off a 2-1 road loss at Fortuna Dusseldorf, extending their winless run to 10 matches in league play. McKennie scored his fourth league goal of the season on Wednesday, bouncing back from a disappointing performance last weekend. The 21-year-old remains a key part of David Wagner’s squad and will look to spark his team to a needed home win.

Sargent and Werder Bremen come to town off a scoreless draw with Borussia Monchengladbach. Sargent started for the second-consecutive match, putting in a strong shift despite not scoring. The 19-year-old forward has three goals and two assists this season and will look to help Bremen move one step closer to league survival. Bremen is five points behind 16th-place Fortuna Dusseldorf, but has a match in hand still left on its schedule.

Elsewhere, John Brooks and Wolfsburg look to make it two consecutive league wins as they host Eintracht Frankfurt. Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund take on Paderborn without the likes of Erling Haaland and potentially Jadon Sancho. Danish Superliga play is back with Emmanuel Sabbi and Christian Cappis as the headliners of the American contingent. Chris Richards and Bayern II are back in action as well in Germany, facing off with Ingolstadt.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad action:

Germany

Bundesliga

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Cologne on Monday.

John Brooks, Ulysses Llanez and Wolfsburg face Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Paderborn on Sunday.

Fabian Johnson is OUT (Injury) for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Zack Steffen is OUT (Injury) for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth face Darmstadt on Friday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Wehen on Sunday.

Sebastian Soto and Hannover face Sandhausen on Saturday.

3. Liga

Chris Richards, Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich II face Ingolstadt on Saturday.

Terrence Boyd and FC Hallescher face Preussen Munster on Sunday.

McKinze Gaines and Sonnenhof Grobaspach face Unterhaching on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis, Yosuf Samuel, Loucious Don Deedson and Hobro face Randers on Monday.

Mike Lansing and Horsens face Midtjylland on Monday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT FOR SEASON (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk face Arka Gdynia on Sunday.

Ben Lederman and Rakow Czestochowa face Slask Wroclaw on Friday.