Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Morales, Brooks, and more

Fortuna Dusseldorf raced out to a 2-0 advantage at FC Cologne on Sunday, but had to settle for a point in 2-2 draw.

After making a cameo in last weekend’s draw with Paderborn, Alfredo Morales got the start on Sunday. Morales played 90 minutes and won 12 duels in midfield, making his first start since February 15th. The 30-year-old veteran also won seven aerial battles and made four recoveries, but unfortunately couldn’t help Dusseldorf avoid conceding a pair of goals in the final minutes. With Sunday’s draw, Dusseldorf are three points from safety with eight matches remaining. Up next is a home date with Schalke on Wednesday before a daunting trip to Bayern Munich on May 30th.

John Brooks limited Erling Haaland’s impact despite Wolfsburg’s 2-0 home loss to Borussia Dortmund. Brooks completed 92% of his passes and won four duels while holding Haaland to zero shots in the match. Brooks also had a good chance towards goal in the second-half, but ultimately didn’t score in the match.

Elsewhere, Tyler Adams made a 30-minute cameo off the bench in RB Leipzig’s dominant 5-0 road win over Mainz. Weston McKennie started for Schalke, but failed to have much of an impact in his side’s 3-0 home loss to Augsburg. Bobby Wood and Sebastian Soto both failed to dress in 2. Bundesliga play.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

Germany

Bundesliga

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 2-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales started and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 2-2 draw with Cologne on Sunday.

Weston McKennie started and played 72 minutes in Schalke’s 3-0 loss to Augsburg on Sunday.

Josh Sargent started and played 63 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 1-0 win over Freiburg on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 5-2 loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Tyler Adams came off the bench and played 30 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 5-0 win over Mainz on Sunday.

Giovanni Reyna came off the bench and played 11 minutes for Borussia Dortmund.

Fabian Johnson did not dress (Injury) in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 3-1 loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Zack Steffen is OUT (Injury) for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

2. Bundesliga

Bobby Wood did not dress in Hamburg’s 0-0 draw with Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday.

Sebastian Soto did not dress in Hannover’s 4-2 win over Osnabruck on Saturday.

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth are off this weekend.