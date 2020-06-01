Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Sargent, Richards, and more

Josh Sargent made his third-straight start for Werder Bremen this weekend, playing a vital role in the club’s latest win.

Bremen defeated Schalke 1-0 in Gelsenkirchen on Saturday with Sargent playing 70 minutes. The 20-year-old didn’t record a shot on goal, but he won 10 duels from his striker position, while also winning two aerial battles and making two recoveries. Sargent has continued to start for Florian Kohfeldt’s side during this crucial stretch of matches, which now sees Bremen three points from safety. Up next for Bremen is a midweek match with Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday, which a lopsided win for the hosts would propel them out of the bottom three.

Chris Richards made the most of his return to 3. Liga action this weekend, scoring an 89th minute winning goal in a 2-1 win over Ingolstadt. Richards played 90 minutes for Bayern Munich II, helping his team win their fourth-consecutive win in league play. The young centerback has four goals this season and will continue to earn minutes for Bayern II with 10 matches remaining.

Julian Green started for Greuther Furth, playing 84 minutes in a 1-1 draw with Darmstadt. Green completed 87% of his passes for Furth in his attacking position, while also winning four duels and making five recoveries. However, it was another missed opportunity for Furth in the race for promotion from the 2. Bundesliga, with the club now sitting 11 points from third place Hamburg.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad action:

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 2-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler started and played 90 minutes for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Josh Sargent started and played 70 minutes for Werder Bremen.

Alfredo Morales started and played 57 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 5-0 loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Weston McKennie started and played 55 minutes in Schalke’s 1-0 loss to Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Cologne on Monday.

Giovanni Reyna came off the bench and played 10 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 6-1 win over Paderborn on Sunday.

Ulysses Llanez dressed but did not play for Wolfsburg.

Fabian Johnson is OUT (Injury) for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Zack Steffen is OUT (Injury) for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Julian Green started and played 84 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 1-1 draw with Darmstadt on Friday.

Timothy Tillman started and played 66 minutes for Greuther Furth.

Bobby Wood did not dress in Hamburg’s 3-2 win over Wehen on Sunday.

Sebastian Soto did not dress in Hannover’s 3-1 loss to Sandhausen on Saturday.

3. LIGA

Chris Richards started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich II’s 2-1 win over Ingolstadt on Saturday.

Terrence Boyd came off the bench and played 45 minutes in FC Hallescher’s 4-2 loss to Preussen Munster on Sunday.

McKinze Gaines did not dress in Sonnenhof Grobaspach’s 2-0 loss to Unterhaching on Saturday.

Denmark

SUPERLIAGEN

Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis, Yosuf Samuel, Loucious Don Deedson and Hobro face Randers on Monday.

Mike Lansing and Horsens face Midtjylland on Monday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT FOR SEASON (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

Austria

Cup Final

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg defeated Austria Lustenau 5-0 on Friday.

Poland

EKSTRAKLASA

Kenny Saief came off the bench and played 14 minutes in Lechia Gdansk’s 4-3 win over Arka Gdynia on Sunday.

Ben Lederman dressed but did not play in Rakow Czestochowa’s 1-1 draw with Slask Wroclaw on Friday.