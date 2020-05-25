Bundesliga Preview: Bayern Munich visits Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker showdown

The top-two teams in the German Bundesliga meet on Tuesday looking to take full grasp of the league title race.

Borussia Dortmund welcomes league leaders Bayern Munich to town looking to earn a seventh-consecutive victory. Lucien Favre’s side rolled past Wolfsburg 2-0 last weekend setting up a key date with their familiar league rivals. Bayern Munich claimed a 5-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt also on Saturday, padding their lead to four points ahead of this week’s clash with Dortmund. Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller will headline the attack once again for Hansi Flick’s entertaining squad.

Elsewhere, Bayer Leverkusen hosts Wolfsburg in a top-six showdown while RB Leipzig returns home to face Hertha Berlin.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s top Bundesliga matches:

Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich – Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. Fox Sports 1

If Borussia Dortmund want to claim a first league title since 2012, a win over rivals Bayern Munich would put them in good position heading into the final seven matches.

Lucien Favre’s side used goals from wingbacks Raphael Guerreiro and Achraf Hakimi to down Wolfsburg 2-0 on Saturday. Despite Erling Haaland being monitored closely for most of the match, the Dortmund attack got the job done with key performances from their speedy defenders. Marco Reus remains out for Dortmund meaning Thorgan Hazard or Jadon Sancho could start in his absence. In addition, former Bayern defender Mats Hummels could miss through an Achilles injury suffered at Wolfsburg.

Bayern Munich got a scare from Eintracht Frankfurt in the second-half of Saturday’s 5-2 win, but eventually got the points they needed. Four different players got on the scoresheet for the Bavarian club with Alphonso Davies and Thomas Muller both shining. Both players registered a goal and assist in the match, but Robert Lewandowski will be key in attack as he leads the league with 27 goals. Thiago Alcantara missed Saturday’s win with a groin issue and will also miss the trip to Dortmund.

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Wolfsburg – Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. Fox Sports 2

Another top-six showdown comes from the BayArena as Bayer Leverkusen looks to continue its late push to spoil the Bundesliga title race.

Leverkusen impressed once again with a 3-1 road win over Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday. 19-year-old rising star Kai Havertz scored twice in the match, taking his tally up to 10 in league play this season. Leverkusen are four points back of Dortmund and have picked up wins over Wolfsburg in their last two head-to-head meetings.

Wolfsburg lost to Borussia Dortmund and lacked the cutting edge in front of goal in a 2-0 loss. Wout Weghorst returned from suspension, but was unable to carry his team to any points at home. Tuesday’s trip to Leverkusen won’t be much easier with the hosts riding a 12-match unbeaten streak in all competitions. U.S. Men’s National Team youngster Ulysses Llanez could make his Bundesliga debut, adding a youthful piece to the Wolfsburg attack.

RB Leipzig vs. Hertha Berlin – Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. Fox Sports 2, TUDN

RB Leipzig got back to their old ways on Sunday and will now look to replicate the same against Hertha Berlin.

Timo Werner’s hat trick sent Julian Nagelsmann’s side off to a 5-0 victory, leapfrogging them back in front of Leverkusen into third place. Werner has been key for Leipzig once again this campaign, scoring 24 goals and adding seven assists. However, key supplemental pieces Marcel Sabitzer and Yussuf Poulsen have 14 goals between them and could take some of the load off of the German striker.

Hertha Berlin remain in the race for Europe next season after back-to-back wins over Hoffenheim and Union Berlin. A 4-0 derby triumph last weekend saw Hertha get strong performances from striker Vedad Ibisevic and left back Marvin Plattenhardt. The duo combined for one goal and three assists against Union Berlin and will likely start against a deadly Leipzig attack.

Here’s a full schedule of this weekend’s matches:

Tuesday

Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich – 12:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 1

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Wolfsburg – 2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2

Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Monchengladbach- 2:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, TUDN

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Freiburg – 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday

RB Leipzig vs. Hertha Berlin – 12:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, TUDN

Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Schalke – 2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2

Hoffenheim vs. FC Cologne – 2:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, TUDN

Union Berlin vs. Mainz – 2:30 p.m.

Augsburg vs. Paderborn – 2:30 p.m.