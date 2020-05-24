Bundesliga Rewind: Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich continue winning form, and more

The second weekend of the German Bundesliga’s return to action following its COVID-19 suspension gave viewers a terrific star performance, a pair of wins for the league leaders, and loads of goals.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund continued their race for the league title after both sides picked up important wins. Bayern leads Dortmund by four points heading into this week’s Der Klassiker showdown.

Elsewhere, Timo Werner shined as RB Leipzig rolled to a league win while Kai Havertz also led Bayer Leverkusen to a dominant road win over Borussia Monchengladbach.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Bundesliga results:

Wolfsburg 0 – Borussia Dortmund 2

While Wolfsburg held strong defensively against Borussia Dortmund, it was Dortmund who capitalized on their limited opportunities to earn a 2-0 win. In the 32nd minute, Thorgan Hazard sent a ball from the right side of the box towards the center. After a mistimed shot attempt by Erling Haaland, the play was wide open for Raphael Guerreiro, whose late run into the box gave him an easy tap in.

Achraf Hakimi’s second-half finish added to Dortmund’s lead and was the final finish of the match. Roman Burki was rarely troubled, earning his ninth league clean sheet of the season.

Bayern Munich 5 – Eintracht Frankfurt 2

Dortmund’s victory proved not to phase Bayern Munich as the Bavarians dominated Eintracht Frankfurt at Allianz Arena to earn a 5-2 win.

Bayern opened strong and early, as they bagged two goals before halftime and scored again just a minute into the second half. However, Frankfurt defender Martin Hinteregger scored two goals in three minutes, both on corner kicks, making it 3-2 in the 55th minute.

Shortly after, Canadian wonderkid Alphonso Davies, already with an assist on the night, scored Bayern’s fourth of the match via a poor giveaway to the speedster in dangerous territory, thus nailing Eintracht’s hopes of defeating the German giants for the second time of the season.

Mainz 0 – RB Leipzig 5

RB Leipzig’s remained in the title race after dropping points last weekend, bouncing back to rout force had a terrific outing against Mainz 5-0 away from home.

German striker Timo Werner bagged a hat trick for Leipzig, scoring in the 11th, 46th, and 75th minutes. The 24-year-old’s partner up top, Danish forward Yussuf Poulsen, also had himself a night, scoring in the 23rd minute for Leipzig while picking up a pair of assists for himself. Leipzig sits at third in the Bundesliga table, just one point ahead of Leverkusen, and three points behind Dortmund.

Borussia Monchengladbach 1 – Bayer Leverkusen 3

German youngster Kai Havertz continued his dominant 2019-20 campaign for Bayer Leverkusen against Borussia Monchengladbach this weekend, leading his side to a 3-1 victory. The 20-year-old slipped in between Gladbach’s backline, perfectly timing a run in the box to collect and tap in Karim Bellarabi’s through ball, opening the scoring in the seventh minute.

Havertz later converted a penalty in the 58th minute, which ultimately decided the match as Leverkusen won 3-1 on the road. These three points lifted Leverkusen back into a Champions League spot, overtaking their opponent in the process.

Here are all of the results from Matchweek 27:

Hertha Berlin 4 – Union Berlin 0

Borussia Monchengladbach 1 – Bayer Leverkusen 3

Freiburg 0 – Werder Bremen 1

Paderborn 1 – Hoffenheim 1

Wolfsburg 0 – Borussia Dortmund 2

Bayern Munich 5 – Eintracht Frankfurt 2

Schalke 04 0 – Augsburg 3

Mainz 05 0 – RB Leipzig 5

Cologne 2 – Fortuna Dusseldorf 2