Chandler's equalizer earns Eintracht Frankfurt draw with Freiburg

Timmy Chandler played 15 minutes off the bench for Eintracht Frankfurt, but needed only that to help his team earn a home draw.

Chandler’s 82nd minute equalizer helped Frankfurt to a 3-3 Bundesliga draw at home against Freiburg, with the veteran scoring a minute after coming on as a substitute. The draw also snapped Frankfurt’s five-match losing run in league play, also moving them one step closer to safety for next season.

After replacing Almamy Toure, Chandler made an immediate impact in a thrilling showdown at the Commerzbank Arena.

Filip Kostic’s long cross from the left wing found Chandler who volleyed home into the bottom-right corner. It was Chandler’s fifth league goal of the season and his first since a two-goal performance against Augsburg back in February.

Chandler’s goal was the second in a three-minute span for Frankfurt, who hit back to earn the home draw. The 30-year-old also completed all seven of his passes after coming onto the pitch.

Frankfurt will make do with the point, now sitting five points clear of the relegation zone with seven matches remaining. Up next for Chandler and his teammates is a road trip to Wolfsburg on May 30th, with the club seeking a first league win since Feb. 7th.