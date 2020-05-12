Dortmund-Schalke headlines the return of this Weekend's Soccer on TV

After 10 weeks of the sporting world being put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is finally soccer to look forward to this weekend.

It surely won’t be the same without fans in attendance, but Bundesliga action is back, and there is still plenty of incentive for the remaining contenders who will resume chasing Bayern Munich and its attempt at an eighth-straight league title.

The race is still very much on for 19-year-old wonderkid Erling Haaland and Borussia Dortmund, but they return to a derby day and host Schalke on Saturday for the 156th edition of the Revierderby.

Both RB Leipzig and Borussia Monchengladbach are within striking distance with 11 weeks to go, they’ll be tested against Freiburg and Eintracht Frankfurt respectively, also on Saturday.

On Sunday, Bayern looks to resume the form it enjoyed most recently when it visits 11th placed Union Berlin. Prior to the season’s suspension, Bayern was on a whopping 15-game unbeaten run, earning wins in 14 across all competitions.

Here is a closer look at the games available on TV and major streaming services over the weekend.

