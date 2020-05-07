Bundesliga to resume play on May 16, headlined by Dortmund-Schalke

European soccer’s wait for the return of top-flight league action now has an end date.

The German Bundesliga will resume play on May 16, as will the German second division, with both leagues set to return to action after a two-month absence, the German DFL announced on Thursday.

The leagues will pick up where they left off, with the opening matches being the ones scheduled for Matchday 26. The Bundesliga will look to play all remaining matches on its schedule, with the final set of matches scheduled for June 27-28.

Schalke’s visit to Borussia Dortmund in the latest installment of the Revierderby headlines the return slate of matches, with Freiburg’s visit to RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich’s trip to face Union Berlin among other notable matches.

Here is the schedule for the first slate of matches:

Bayern Munich currently sits in first place in the Bundesliga, four points ahead of Borussia Dortmund and five points ahead of RB Leipzig.

Americans Weston McKennie and Gio Reyna will face off against each other for the first time when Dortmund faces Schalke, while Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face a tough test from Bayer Leverkusen.

Julian Green and Gruether Fuerth will take on Hamburg in the featured match of the 2. Bundesliga return slate. Here is the full 2. Bundesliga schedule for the first slate of matches after the return to action: