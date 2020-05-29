Jesse Marsch captures first European trophy with Austrian Cup final win

For the second time in his managerial career, Jesse Marsch has won a trophy.

For the first time in his managerial career, he has done so in Europe.

Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg were crowned Austrian Cup champions on Friday, defeating second division side Austria Lustenau by a 5-0 mark. The final played behind closed doors saw Salzburg take a 2-0 lead in the first half before blowing the game open after the intermission.

The victory gave Marsch his first piece of hardware on the old continent, and second overall after capturing a Supporters’ Shield with the New York Red Bulls back in 2015.

Marsch, who is in his first season in charge of Red Bull Salzburg, could now win the double this season. The American head coach and Salzburg moved into first place in the Austrian Bundesliga earlier this week after leading side LASK was docked 12 points for breaking social distancing rules by conducting full training sessions before they were permitted.

As things stand, Salzburg sits in first place of the 12-team league with 10 rounds of games left to play. LASK, which is appealing its punishment, is in second.

The Austrian Bundesliga campaign is set to restart on June 2.