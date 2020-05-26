Jonathan Amon out for remainder of season following meniscus surgery

Jonathan Amon looked well on his way to playing a part in the conclusion of the Danish Superliga season. However, a new injury has forced the playmaking winger to have surgery on his meniscus.

Amon will miss the remainder of the Superliga campaign due to his latest injury, Nordsjaelland manager Flemming Pedersen admitted in an interview with Danish outlet Tipsbladet. The 21-year-old has only played 36 minutes this season due to muscular injuries, but recently returned to training earlier this Spring.

“He [Jonathan] has been operated on in the meniscus, so he has been injured to that extent,” Pedersen said. “We have spent a very long time building him up so as not to force anything, and then he gets hurt anyway. It comes at a time when he seemed to be getting started. It is ruled out that he will be playing again this season.”

Amon was in his third full season with Nordsjaelland’s first team after making the move back in 2017. He made 27 combined appearances last season for the Danish club, scoring six goals and adding two assists. He also appeared in Europa League qualifying in addition to Danish league and cup action.

However, Amon has not been able to help the club at all this season due to injuries. He’s appeared in only two matches and will now miss as Nordsjaelland returns to action this week following a lengthy layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amon has two caps under his belt for the U.S. Men’s National Team, appearing in friendlies against Peru in 2018 and Jamaica in 2019. However, his lengthy absence has forced him to miss domestic opportunities, but also international call-ups whether it be for the USMNT or the U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team.

Nordsjaelland are fifth in the Superliga table ahead of a date with Silkeborg this weekend in the league’s restart.