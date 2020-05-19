LA Galaxy return to training field

After two months without soccer due to COVID-19, members of the LA Galaxy returned to the training grounds to partake in individual workouts at Dignity Health Sports Park on Monday.

Major League Soccer made the announcement at the month’s beginning to allow opening outdoor training fields by teams for voluntary individual workouts starting May 6. In order to re-open their facilities, teams submitted detailed plans to MLS for the implementation of safety protocols.

While most clubs began their individual workouts almost immediately, the Galaxy, along with Seattle and Philadelphia, did not resume until Monday.

“It’s great to be back in this atmosphere being able to come back and do our workouts at our training fields. It’s great,” Midfielder Joe Corona said.

Practicing as a unit while maintaining social distancing from teammates is no easy task, both mentally and physically. But, LA Galaxy and USMNT Midfielder Sebastian Lletget is doing his best to stay in shape.

“Time has flown by for me I’ve tried to stay in a good mental state, tried to keep some healthy habits, and get a routine” Lletget said. “And just to be back and seeing the guys, it’s been really nice.”

The players will have to wait to play together on the pitch as the MLS moratorium on small group and team training stands till the beginning of June. With much uncertainty about MLS’s return to play and questions surrounding salary cuts, the Galaxy will have to make the most of what they can, doing their individual bests to benefit the team.