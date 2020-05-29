SBISoccer.com

La Liga to resume play on June 11

La Liga to resume play on June 11

European Soccer

La Liga to resume play on June 11

By 6 hours ago

By |

Another one of Europe’s top leagues officially has a return date.

It was announced on Friday that La Liga will resume play on June 11, three months after the coronavirus outbreak forced the season to be suspended. The announcement comes days after the Spanish first division was given the green light to start up again early next month.

The matchday 28 game that will mark the return of La Liga is the Seville derby, with Sevilla hosting Real Betis. Other matches to be played in the following days include Real Madrid welcoming Eibar and Barcelona visiting Real Mallorca.

In total, 11 rounds of games still need to be played in order to finish the La Liga campaign. There will be matches every day for over a month in order to end the season by July 19. All matches will be played without fans in attendance.

Currently, Barcelona sits atop Spain’s first division. Real Madrid is in second place and trails its arch-rival by two points. Sevilla rounds out the top three, but is well behind the La Liga powerhouses.

At the other end of the table, Mallorca, Leganes, and Espanyol occupy the relegation spots.

La Liga is the latest top European league to announce a restart date. The English Premier League is set to resume its season on June 17, and Italy’s Serie A is scheduled to return to action three days later. The German Bundesliga, meanwhile, got back underway earlier this month.

European Soccer, Featured

Recent News

From The Web

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home