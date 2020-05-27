SBISoccer.com

McKennie scores Schalke’s first goal since return from COVID-19

McKennie scores Schalke’s first goal since return from COVID-19

Americans Abroad

McKennie scores Schalke’s first goal since return from COVID-19

By 6 hours ago

By |

U.S. Men’s National Team Midfielder Weston McKennie broke Schalke 04’s goal drought against Fortuna Dusseldorf and has scored the team’s last two goals in league play, even as they have come 81 days apart. The squad had been scoreless in their first two matches since the German Bundesliga’s return of play from the COVID-19 suspension. 

The 21-year-old’s goal came in the 53rd minute of the match as midfielder Bastian Oczipka delivered the perfect cross on a free-kick. McKennie made a sensational diving effort to head the ball into the far post, giving Schalke the 1-0 lead over Fortuna.

The glimmer of hope gained with McKennie’s effort was short-lived as Dusseldorf fought their way back and scored twice in five minutes (63rd, 68th), putting them in the driver’s seat and picking up the win, 2-1. 

Schalke 04’s return from the COVID-19 suspension has been closer to a disaster than a return to former glory. McKennie is no exception despite now scoring two goals in his last four matches. The Royal Blues fell to their biggest rival Borussia Dortmund 4-0 in the first match of the return to play and to Augsburg 3-0 the following week.

This latest loss keeps Schalke five points out of a Europa League spot. Now winless in their last nine matches, Schalke’s next chance to regain form will be on Saturday when they will host relegation battling Werder Bremen.

, , Americans Abroad, Featured, U.S. Men's National Team

Recent News

From The Web

Comments

1 comment
  • simonlovesusmnt

    It was difficult to watch today, and I’m glad Mckennie scored for Schalke. The Bundesliga is basically a 3-tiered league with Bayern Munich all alone by itself at top. Borussia Dortmund & Red Bull Leipzig share the second tier. The rest are pretty much third tier. There exists a gaping hole between Bayern and the rest of the league. I was excited and naively looked forward to enjoying a fun and closely contested game between Bayern and Dortmund on Tuesday, but it turned out there wasn’t much excitements in the game. Bayern controlled pretty much the entire game, and Dortmund were rushed out of their comfort zone pace most of the game.

    Like

    Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home