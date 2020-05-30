McKennie shows support for George Floyd with armband

Weston McKennie was the latest professional athlete to show his support for fallen citizen George Floyd.

McKennie was seen wearing an armband in honor of Floyd in Saturday’s 1-0 Bundesliga loss to Werder Bremen. Floyd was killed earlier this week while in police custody in Minneapolis, after stating he “could not breathe”.

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was seen on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck, was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

“Justice for George” was written on the armband on McKennie’s left arm. The U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder also voiced his support of Floyd on social media.

“To be able to use my platform to bring attention to a problem that has been going on to long feels good!!! We have to stand up for what we believe in and I believe that it is time that we are heard,” McKennie said on Twitter and Instagram.

McKennie is the latest professional soccer player to show support for Floyd this week. Current USWNT players Alex Morgan and Crystal Dunn expressed their feelings on social media while PSG and France star Kylian Mbappe tweeted #JusticeForGeorge on Saturday.

McKennie could not help Schalke snap their 11-match winless run in all competitions however, playing 55 minutes in his team’s 1-0 loss. Schalke are down to 10th in the league table and next travel to Union Berlin on June 7th.