Miami Total Futbol Radio: Episode 6 (Hola, Luis Robles)

Inter Miami is back, and as a result so too is Miami Total Futbol Radio.

This time, with a special guest.

Inter Miami returned to the practice field for the first time in two months earlier this week, and that led to a new episode of Miami Total Futbol Radio. Hosts Franco Panizo and Eric Krakauer touch on all the expansion team’s recent happenings, including the unorthodox solo player workouts, sporting director Paul McDonough’s comments on recent transfer rumors, and more.

Team captain and starting goalkeeper Luis Robles also joined the duo as the podcast’s first-ever guest, providing an insightful interview that included him detailing his experience back at practice and the player union’s continued talks with MLS over wage cuts and the resumption of the 2020 season.

It is a show you will not want to miss! Give Episode 6 of Miami Total Futbol Radio a listen below: