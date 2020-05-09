SBISoccer.com

Miami Total Futbol Radio: Episode 6 (Hola, Luis Robles)

Miami Total Futbol Radio: Episode 6 (Hola, Luis Robles)

Major League Soccer

Miami Total Futbol Radio: Episode 6 (Hola, Luis Robles)

By 9 minutes ago

By |

Inter Miami is back, and as a result so too is Miami Total Futbol Radio.

This time, with a special guest.

Inter Miami returned to the practice field for the first time in two months earlier this week, and that led to a new episode of Miami Total Futbol Radio. Hosts Franco Panizo and Eric Krakauer touch on all the expansion team’s recent happenings, including the unorthodox solo player workouts, sporting director Paul McDonough’s comments on recent transfer rumors, and more.

Team captain and starting goalkeeper Luis Robles also joined the duo as the podcast’s first-ever guest, providing an insightful interview that included him detailing his experience back at practice and the player union’s continued talks with MLS over wage cuts and the resumption of the 2020 season.

It is a show you will not want to miss! Give Episode 6 of Miami Total Futbol Radio a listen below:

Major League Soccer, MLS- Miami, Podcasts

Recent News

From The Web

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home