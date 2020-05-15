MLS team training ban extended until June

MLS may be allowing players to train individually right now, but there will be no team sessions for at least another couple weeks.

MLS announced on Thursday night that the practice moratorium that has been in effect since March because of the coronavirus outbreak has been extended until June 1. Players will still be allowed to use outdoor fields at team practice facilities for voluntary solo workouts.

Additionally, injured players requiring rehabilitation can continue to use the facilities under the supervision and direction of medical staff. MLS will also continue to review requests to relocate to another market by car.

The 2020 MLS season and team trainings have been on pause since March 12.