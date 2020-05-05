Report: German government to clear way for Bundesliga's return

The German Bundesliga saw its push for a return delayed a week, but the delay appears set to come to an end as the German government is reportedly prepared to approve the league’s return.

The Bundesliga will be allowed to return as part of the German government’s efforts to ease regulations surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the preparations.

If approved, the Bundesliga would be the first major European league to return to action since the stoppage of play caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which halted action in mid-March.

A Wednesday conference call with German government officials and German chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to deliver the necessary approval to restart the Bundesliga under strict guidelines, including playing in empty stadiums.

German clubs have been holding individual and small-sided training since mid-April, and will now have less than two weeks to ramp up preparation to begin play on May 15.

The German Football League recently tested players and staff for the teams in the top two German leagues, a total of 36 teams, and yielded 10 positive tests for COVID-19 among the 1,724 players and staff tested. A second round of tests is expected in the coming week.

The Bundesliga and 2.Bundesliga is home to several American players, including Gio Reyna, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Josh Sargent and Julian Green.