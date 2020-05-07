Report: Gio Reyna agrees to new contract with Borussia Dortmund

Giovanni Reyna’s impressive spell with Borussia Dortmund has reportedly earned him a contract extension.

The 17-year-old was promoted to Dortmund’s first team in January and has agreed to a two-year extension on Thursday, according to German outlet Kicker. The new extension will not be formally announced until November, when Reyna turns 18.

Reyna’s new deal is reportedly set to run through the 2022/2023 season, according to the report. The deal will become official after Reyna turns 18 due to FIFA rules about contracts with players under the age of 18. Players under 18 cannot sign a contract longer than three years. Reyna’s current deal is due to run out in June 2021.

Since being bumped up to the first team, Reyna has totaled 11 appearances in all competitions. His first senior goal came in a 3-2 DFB Pokal loss to Werder Bremen- making him the youngest player to ever score in the competition – while his first assist came in 2-0 UEFA Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain.

Reyna has totaled 195 minutes with the first team, joining talented teammates such as Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland, Marco Reus, and Thorgan Hazard in the Dortmund attack.

Internationally, Reyna has moved through the ranks of U.S. Soccer as well, and was scheduled to earn his first senior call-up this past March. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the U.S. Men’s National Team to cancel its pair of March friendlies at Wales and the Netherlands, putting Reyna’s possible debut on hold.

He represented the U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team in 2019 at the FIFA U-17 World Cup and in total has made 16 appearances, scoring six goals. Reyna is the latest American to take his talents to Germany, following in the footsteps of Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Josh Sargent.

Borussia Dortmund is second in the Bundesliga table, four points behind leaders Bayern Munich. The club has nine matches left and Reyna could play a vital role for Lucien Favre’s squad if they aim to grab a first top-flight title since 2012.

Dortmund will return to action with a home match against Weston McKennie and Schalke on May 16.