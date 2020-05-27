Report: MLS considering shorter time frame for Orlando tournament

Major League Soccer is reportedly in the process of switching its plans for its proposed return-to-play tournament in Orlando.

With many decisions still needed to be made, the league is considering changing the plans so they will fit within a shorter time frame, according to ESPN. The league has been on hold since March 12, but many teams have returned to individual training over the last few weeks.

D.C. United, Chicago Fire, and the San Jose Earthquakes are the lone teams yet to return to training due to stay-at-home restrictions.