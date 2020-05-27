Report: MLS considering shorter time frame for Orlando tournament

Major League Soccer is reportedly in the process of switching its plans for its proposed return-to-play tournament in Orlando.
With many decisions still needed to be made, the league is considering changing the plans so they will fit within a shorter time frame, according to ESPN. The league has been on hold since March 12, but many teams have returned to individual training over the last few weeks.
D.C. United, Chicago Fire, and the San Jose Earthquakes are the lone teams yet to return to training due to stay-at-home restrictions.
MLS is considering having teams remain in their home markets until around June 21, according to the report. Clubs would then head to Disney’s Wide World of Sports for over a month to take part in the tournament, which would feature all 26 teams take part in a group-stage consisting of five matches followed by a knockout stage.
In comparison to the previous plan, players would spend more time in their home markets preparing for the tournament rather than an estimated 10+ weeks in Orlando.
With the calendar shortly flipping to June, MLS Commissioner Don Garber has plenty to consider in regards to this project. Not only will teams need ample time to get back to full fitness, but a schedule for matches will also need to be constructed.
Should MLS follow through with the tournament, it will join the NWSL whom has already announced its Challenge Cup to begin in June.
Move Western to Texas or Utah for training and games.
Eastern teams to Florida or Georgia for same.
People really want a season.
