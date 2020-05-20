SBISoccer.com

Report: Reyna misses latest Borussia Dortmund training session

Americans Abroad

One day after returning to Borussia Dortmund training, Giovanni Reyna was reportedly back on the sidelines.

Reyna, who left Saturday’s prematch warmups prior to Dortmund’s league clash with Schalke, is dealing with a muscle injury. The 17-year-old returned to training with the club on Tuesday, but Ruhr Nachrichten reported Wednesday that him and Emre Can were unavailable.

After being chosen to start in Saturday’s Rivierderby, Reyna was replaced by Thorgan Hazard in Lucien Favre’s starting lineup. Hazard would score one goal and register one assist in Dortmund’s 4-0 victory at an empty Signal Iduna Park.

Reyna has made eight league appearances since joining Dortmund’s first team in January. Although being reduced to substitute appearances mainly, the U.S. Men’s National Team prospect has scored one goal and added one assist across all competitions.

Dortmund are second in the league table, four points behind leaders Bayern Munich heading into their second match back in action. The club travels to Wolfsburg on Saturday, looking to keep pace with the defending champions in the title race.

Should Reyna not be fit this weekend, both Hazard and Jadon Sancho could start in the road match.

  • TheFrenchOne

    on the plus side, he was back to training just a couple days after missing Saturday’s game. on the negative side, though, seems like maybe they rushed him back. either way, it’s hopefully just a minor issue.

Home