Reyna forced out of Borussia Dortmund start due to prematch injury

Giovanni Reyna was slated to make his first start for Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, but a prematch injury forced him out of the starting lineup.

The Bundesliga club rolled to a 4-0 Rivierderby win over rivals Schalke at an empty Signal Iduna Park. However, Reyna was replaced by Thorgan Hazard in Lucien Favre’s starting lineup. And no official news has been given on the status of his injury.

ℹ️🤕 Personal-Update kurz vor Anpfiff: @Gioreyna10 muss sein Startelf-Debüt leider verschieben, weil er sich beim Aufwärmen verletzt hat. @HazardThorgan8 rutscht kurzfristig in die Anfangself. #BVBS04 pic.twitter.com/OJ9wxGzJP8 — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) May 16, 2020

Reyna has made eight league appearances since joining Borussia Dortmund’s first team in January. Although being reduced to substitute appearances mainly, the 17-year-old has scored one goal and added one assist across all competitions.

Borussia Dortmund are second in the league table, one point behind leaders Bayern Munich heading into the resumption of league play. Schalke dropped out of the top-six following the lopsided loss, one that saw USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie among many players putting in a poor shift.