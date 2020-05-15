Sergino Dest named Ajax's Young Talent of the Year

Sergino Dest’s strong season with Eredivisie side Ajax came to an abrupt end, but the young defender was rewarded by the club on Friday.

Ajax announced that Dest was named Young Talent of the Year after excelling at right back this season. After being promoted to the first team last summer, Dest made his debut in five separate competitions with the Dutch giants.

Ajax Talent of the Year ➤ Sergiño Dest! ✨#ForTheFuture — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) May 15, 2020

In 35 combined appearances, Dest scored two goals and added six assists while helping Ajax to a first place spot in Eredivisie play prior to the postponement of the season. Dest also lifted the Johan Cryuff Shield in August 2019 as Ajax defeated rivals PSV.

Not only did Dest excel in domestic play, but he also made his debut in both the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League. Dest helped Ajax to the group stage of the Champions League, before being eliminated on Matchday 6.

After Dest made his decision to represent the U.S. Men’s National Team, he’s appeared in three games for Gregg Berhalter’s side. His strong performances for club and country has since grabbed the attention of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich who reportedly have interest in the 19-year-old.

Dest’s season came to an end after the KNVB ruled in favor to end the Eredivisie season early due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Expected to be a part of the USMNT’s March friendlies roster and the summer’s originally scheduled Concacaf Nations League semifinals, Dest will now have to wait until the Fall for his next chance to represent his country.