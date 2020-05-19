Sergino Dest's agent addresses Bayern and Barcelona rumors

Sergino Dest’s rise to a first-team starter has forced Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich to begin monitoring the young defender. Barcelona has reportedly tossed their name in the hat for the 19-year-old’s services, but Dest’s agent, Joes Blakborn, isn’t buying the the rumor.

Bayern and Barcelona are two of many reported clubs interested in Dest, but the La Liga side’s interest “is not yet concrete”, Blakborn told Dutch outlet Voetbal International.

“They have not officially reported to me or Ajax. However, information has been provided in the past. Sergiño is one of the backs in Europe that they follow. They seem to find him an option should Nelson Semedo leave. But I think there are more clubs for which Sergiño is an option.”

A move to Barcelona would be an amazing feat for Dest, who just finished up his first season as a starter for Eredivisie side Ajax. Totaling 35 appearances in all competitions, Dest also made his debut in the UEFA Champions League this season, playing in the playoff and group stage. He would join fellow international teammate Konrad de la Fuente in the set-up at the Catalan club, should Barcelona make an offer.

Dest’s strong campaign in Amsterdam saw him awarded the club’s Young Player of the Year. Despite the tricky obstacle of choosing his international allegiance, Dest impressed for Erik Ten Hag’s side and helped them to a first place finish in the Eredivisie prior to the postponement of the league season.

Bayern Munich was first to express their interest in the American right back, reportedly offering Ajax €20 million last summer for his signature. However, the club turned down the offer from Bayern, giving Dest the opportunity to play immediate first team football after impressing with the club’s Under-23 team.

Bayern still remains in the hunt for Dest, with this summer being the next possible time to revamp their offer for him. Blakborn admitted Bayern still wants Dest to join the club, but stated the two clubs are far apart in terms of compensation.

“Bayern Munich still wants to take over Sergino from Ajax, but at the moment both parties are still far apart,” Blakborn said. “We can’t do anything with that and are in the waiting room for that matter.”

Dest’s season is currently over, with his next chance for first-team action likely coming in the Fall, whether it be with Ajax or with the U.S. Men’s National Team. Bayern is back in Bundesliga action, aiming to cap off another league title success over rivals Borussia Dortmund.