Ulysses Llanez not listed in Wolfsburg squad for Bundesliga return

Wolfsburg returns to Bundesliga action this weekend in their first match since March, but a young American talent will have to wait to make his senior competitive debut.

Ulysses Llanez was not included in Oliver Glasner’s first team squad for Saturday’s trip to Augsburg, despite the American training with the team on and off this season. Llanez impressed with Wolfsburg’s Under-19 team since joining last summer, but may not make his senior debut in any of the club’s nine league matches left.

Wolfsburg squad won’t include starlet Ulysses Llanez, who has played once for the #USMNT & who has been training with the pros. Coach Oliver Glasner: “We shouldn’t get carried away. He’s doing things very well & you can see what a big talent he is.” 1/2 — Derek Rae (@RaeComm) May 14, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“We shouldn’t get carried away,” Glasner said at his press conference. “He’s doing things very well and you can see what a big talent he is. But of course in training he has noticed things are different. The fact is he still hasn’t had a game in adult football. We’re doing the lad no favors if we immediately throw him into cold water.”

Llanez scored 11 goals and registered six assists in 16 matches with Wolfsburg’s U-19 side, playing in just over 1,200 minutes of action. He made the jump up to the senior team, despite not playing yet this season for the top-flight side.

He was also included in Wolfsburg’s Europa League roster for the Round of 16 earlier in 2020, but also hasn’t featured in the competition.

Llanez is one of many young and exciting talents in U.S. Soccer, moving through the ranks rather quickly. After featuring for the U.S. Under-20 team 13 times over the past year-and-a-half, Llanez was rewarded with his first senior cap for the USMNT in January.

The 19-year-old scored the lone goal in a 1-0 friendly win over Costa Rica in Carson, Cali. Llanez has since been unable to represent the USMNT since then due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forcing a halt in international matches and tournaments.

Wolfsburg are seventh in the Bundesliga standings with 36 points this season. They are one point behind sixth-place Schalke for the final European qualification spot for next season’s tournaments.