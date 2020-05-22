Wolfsburg-Dortmund headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

In the freshly reopened Bundesliga season, the rest of the league finds itself trailing Bayern Munich once again. The top five teams are still within striking distance, making every game from here on out a must win for the remaining contenders.

U.S. Men’s National Team defender John Brooks will try to do what opposing Bundesliga defenses have been struggling to do all of 2020, stop Erling Haaland. Wolfsburg has climbed into a European place in sixth place, and will seek to catch Borussia Dortmund looking ahead to Tuesday’s clash with Bayern Munich in one of the weekend’s more intriguing matchups.

The most crucial match of the weekend will be played on Saturday when Borussia Mönchengladbach hosts Bayer Leverkusen. The third-vs-fifth place battle will see Leverkusen’s last gasp at staying in contention as Mönchengladbach continues to its quest for its first league title since 1977.

After failing to find a go ahead goal in a match it dominated last week, RB Leipzig didn’t do itself any favors in its 1-1 draw against Freiburg. On Sunday, Leipzig will look to change its fortunes against Mainz as time becomes precious.

Here is a closer look at the games available on TV and major streaming services over the weekend.

Friday

Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Hertha BSC vs Union Berlin

Saturday

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Borussia M’gladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen

9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

9:30 a.m. – fuboTV – Freiburg vs Werder Bremen

12:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Bayern München vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Sunday

Bundesliga

7:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV– Schalke 04 vs Augsburg

9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Mainz 05 vs RB Leipzig

12 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV– Köln vs Fortuna Düsseldorf