Amazon acquires rights to feature film about USMNT legend Tim Howard

Tim Howard’s life story is heading to the big screen in the near future.

Amazon has acquired the rights to an upcoming feature film about the longtime U.S. Men’s National Team and professional goalkeeper, the Sports Business Journal confirmed Monday. The movie will be produced by Mark Ciardi’s Select Films and will cover Howard’s early career, culminating with his first season at Manchester United in 2003-04.

The film will also highlight Howard’s struggles with Tourette syndrome. Howard recently came out of retirement to play with USL side Memphis 901 FC, a club where he’s also Sporting Director and Minority Owner of.

Ciardi, who previously produced hit features including “The Rookie”, “Miracle” and “Secretariat”, was first inspired to make the film in 2005 after watching a “60 Minutes” profile of Howard. The film is 15 years in the making and will now be available for all to see.

“I don’t think that would have been a smart thing to do on my end. I had a lot of my career ahead of me, ” Howard said. “I didn’t want to be a one-hit wonder, I wanted to work and get my feet under me.”

“It’s a pretty cool story, if I do say so myself. We’re far enough removed from that moment that we can capture it in that best light.”

Howard’s career began in 1998 with the MetroStars in MLS and since has excelled with Manchester United, Everton, and the Colorado Rapids. A two-time Concacaf Gold Cup winner with the USMNT, Howard finished his international career with 121 caps, the most-ever by a goalkeeper in U.S. Soccer history.