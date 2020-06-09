SBISoccer.com

Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Chandler, Saief, and more

Eintracht Frankfurt’s league campaign has been disappointing, but the Bundesliga club remains in the fight for a trophy this season.

Wednesday will see Frankfurt travel to Bayern Munich in the semifinals of German DFB Pokal. Timmy Chandler has been a vital part of the club this season, scoring five goals in league play in 28 combined appearances. The 30-year-old American veteran will look to help Adolf Hutter’s side spark an upset at the Allianz Arena after playing 45 minutes this past weekend.

Frankfurt defeated Bayern in the 2018 German Cup Final and will look to move a step closer to a sixth all-time title. Should they advance to the Final, Frankfurt will meet either Bayer Leverkusen or Saarbrucken on July 4th at the Olympiastadion.

Elsewhere, Julian Green and Timothy Tillman face off against Dynamo Dresden in 2. Bundesliga action. Chris Richards headlines the American contingent in the German 3. Liga while Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face Rheindorf Altach in Austria. Kenny Saief and Polish side Lechia Gdansk face a tough test on Tuesday against seventh place Cracovia.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

Germany

DFB Pokal

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth face Dynamo Dresden on Tuesday.

3. Liga

Chris Richards and Bayern Munich II face FSV Zwickau on Tuesday.

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face Waldhof Mannheim on Tuesday.

McKinze Gaines and Sonnenhof Grobaspach face Preussen Munster on Wednesday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face Rheindorf Altach on Tuesday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg face Sturm Graz on Wednesday.

Denmark

Cup

Michael Lansing and Horsens face Sonderjyske on Wednesday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk face Cracovia on Tuesday.

Ben Lederman and Rakow Czestochowa face Wisla Krakow on Wednesday.

Comments

1 comment
  • eastdeflection

    pokal note:
    the other semi-final features 23 yr old German American dual nat Gillian Jurcher, representing 4th tier side Saarbrucken vs Bayer Leverkusen

