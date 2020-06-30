Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Holmes, Pulisic, and more

Derby County and Preston North End are just outside of the final playoff place in the EFL Championship ahead of this week’s league showdown at Deepdale.

Duane Holmes has played 84 minutes over victories against Millwall and Reading the past two weeks, but has yet to make a true impact in return to league play. The 24-year-old made a 21-minute cameo over the weekend, but was ineffective despite the Rams 2-1 win at Pride Park. Holmes has two goals and three assists in 30 league appearances this season and will look to add to those totals against Preston North End. Phillip Cocu’s side are 5-2-0 in their last seven meetings with Preston and earned a 1-0 victory over them back in November.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face West Ham United in a London Derby, hoping to remain in the top four by week’s end. DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Bournemouth, aiming to bounce back from an FA Cup exit this past weekend. Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien continue league play while Geoff Cameron and Tim Ream go head-to-head in EFL Championship action.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

England

Premier League

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face West Ham United on Wednesday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Bournemouth on Wednesday.

Championship

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Preston North End on Wednesday.

Tim Ream and Fulham face Geoff Cameron and QPR on Tuesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Luton Town face Leeds United on Tuesday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Stoke City on Tuesday.

Matt Miazga is SUSPENDED for Reading.

Germany

3. Liga

Malik Tillman, Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich II face Duisburg on Wednesday.

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher face Kaiserslautern on Wednesday.

McKinze Gaines and Sonnenhof Grobaspach face 1860 Munchen on Wednesday.

Spain

Segunda Liga

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Deportivo La Coruna on Tuesday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face Rheindorf Altach on Tuesday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg face Sturm Graz on Wednesday.

Norway

Eliteserien

Romain Gall and Stabaek face Stromsgodset on Wednesday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face Varbergs Bols FC on Thursday.

Mix Diskerud and Helsingborg face Mjallby on Thursday.

Switzerland

Super League

Jonathan Klinsmann and St. Gallen face Xamaz on Wednesday.