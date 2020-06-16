Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Vassilev, Johannsson, and more

The English Premier League resumes this week after a long layoff and Aston Villa will have their first chance to move out of the relegation zone since March.

Dean Smith’s side welcome Sheffield United at Villa Park on Wednesday with American striker Indiana Vassilev aiming for first-team minutes. Vassilev signed a new contract with the Birmingham club back in May and will now look to help the club fight off relegation from the top-flight. The 19-year-old has played 62 minutes in all competitions for the Villains this season, but has yet to score his first senior goal. With the team needing new blood in the offensive attack, Vassilev could be called on in the final 10 matches starting with this week’s showdown against the Blades.

Elsewhere, Aron Johannsson and Hammarby kick off Allsvenskan action with a match against Elfsborg. Romain Gall begins his loan spell with Norwegian side Stabaek while Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face a stern test against Bayern Munich, Weston McKennie and Schalke take on Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt in midweek Bundesliga play as well.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

England

Premier League

Indiana Vassilev and Aston Villa face Sheffield United on Wednesday.

Germany

Bundesliga

John Brooks, Ulysses Llanez and Wolfsburg face Borussia Monchengladbach on Tuesday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.

Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Mainz on Wednesday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf on Wednesday.

Zack Steffen is OUT (Injury) for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Fabian Johnson is OUT (Injury) for Borussia Monchengladbach.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth face Heidenheim on Tuesday.

Giovanni Matarrazo and Stuttgart face Sandhausen on Wednesday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Osnabruck on Tuesday.

Sebastian Soto and Hannover face St. Pauli on Wednesday.

3. Liga

Chris Richards, Malik Tillman, Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich II face Meppen on Wednesday.

McKinze Gaines and Sonnenhof Grobaspach face Zwickau on Wednesday.

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher face Magdeburg on Tuesday.

Spain

Segunda Liga

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face WSG Swarovski Tirol on Tuesday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg face Wolfsberger on Wednesday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis, Loucious Don Deedson, Yosuf Samuel and Hobro face Randers on Tuesday.

Michael Lansing and Horsens face Esbjerg on Tuesday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT FOR SEASON (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face Elfsborg on Wednesday.

Mix Diskerud and Helsingborg face Kalmar on Thursday.

Norway

Eliteserien

Romain Gall and Stabaek face Mjondalen on Tuesday.