Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Yedlin, Palmer-Brown, and more

DeAndre Yedlin reached an individual milestone on Sunday and will now look to follow it up with a start in midweek Premier League action.

Yedlin made his 100th career EPL appearance in Newcastle United’s 3-0 win over Sheffield United, moving them closer to league survival with eight matches remaining. The 26-year-old defender has only made 12 league appearances this season for Steve Bruce’s side due to injuries, but could get the nod on Wednesday, three days after the Magpies last match.

Aston Villa has scored only one goal in their first two matches back in action and face a tough road ahead with matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Liverpool, and Manchester United following this week’s trip to Tyneside. Yedlin featured in the first meeting between these teams at Villa Park back in November, a 2-0 loss for the Magpies. The U.S. Men’s National Team right back will hope for a better result this week.

Elsewhere, Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face Admira Moedling in Bundesliga play while Christian Pulisic and Chelsea take on Manchester City at home. Owen Otasowie will be seeking his Premier League debut for Wolverhampton Wanderers as the club face a struggling Bournemouth side at Molineaux. Malik Tillman and Taylor Booth headline the American contingent in action in Germany’s 3. Liga Division.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

England

Premier League

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Manchester City on Thursday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Indiana Vassilev and Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Owen Otasowie and Wolverhampton Wanderers face Bournemouth on Wednesday.

Germany

3. Liga

Malik Tillman, Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich II face 1860 Munchen on Wednesday.

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher face Carl Zeiss Jena on Wednesday.

McKinze Gaines and Sonnenhof Grobaspach face Meppen on Wednesday.

Spain

Segunda Liga

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Mirandes on Wednesday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face Admira Moedling on Tuesday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg face Rapid Wien on Wednesday.

Norway

Eliteserien

Romain Gall and Stabaek face Sandefjord on Wednesday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk face Piast Gliwice on Wednesday.

Ben Lederman and Rakow Czestochowa face Korona Kielce on Tuesday.

Switzerland

Super League

Jonathan Klinsmann and St. Gallen face FC Zurich on Thursday.