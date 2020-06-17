Americans Abroad Midweek Rewind: Adams, Gall, and more

Wednesday was a disappointing result for RB Leipzig in Bundesliga play, but it ended up being a strong outing for midfielder Tyler Adams.

Adams got the start for Julian Nagelsmann’s side and played 90 minutes in a 2-2 draw with Fortuna Dusseldorf. The versatile midfielder completed 91% of his passes while also winning five of six individual duels. Adams also made five recoveries and was one of Leipzig’s better performers on the evening. The third place side dropped points after conceding a pair of goals in the final minutes and will next face second place Borussia Dortmund at home this weekend. Adams will hope to retain his starting spot in what will could be a massive encounter for the runners-up spot behind Bayern Munich.

Romain Gall made his competitive debut for Norwegian side Stabaek after joining on-loan from Malmo. The American winger got the start on Matchday 1 in what ended up being a 0-0 draw with Mjondalen. Gall forced one shot on goal, but only completed 64% of his passes while also losing seven of nine individual battles. Gall will likely need time with his new teammates to gain chemistry going forward. Stabaek next travel to Valarenga on Sunday in hopes of picking up their first win of the new season.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

England

Premier League

Indiana Vassilev dressed but did not play in Aston Villa’s 0-0 draw with Sheffield United on Wednesday.

Germany

Bundesliga

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 3-0 loss to Borussia Monchengladbach on Tuesday.

Weston McKennie started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Schalke’s 2-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.

Alfredo Morales started and played 82 minutes for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Josh Sargent came off the bench and played 28 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Timmy Chandler came off the bench and played nine minutes for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Chris Richards dressed but did not play for Bayern Munich.

Giovanni Reyna was scheduled to dress for Borussia Dortmund, but was pulled due to illness. Borussia Dortmund lost 2-0 to Mainz on Wednesday.

Ulysses Llanez did not dress for Wolfsburg.

Zack Steffen is OUT (Injury) for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Fabian Johnson is OUT (Injury) for Borussia Monchengladbach.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green started and played 83 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 0-0 draw with Heidenheim on Tuesday.

Timothy Tillman came off the bench and played seven minutes for Greuther Furth.

Giovanni Matarrazo and Stuttgart defeated Sandhausen 5-1 on Wednesday.

Bobby Wood did not dress in Hamburg’s 1-1 draw with Osnabruck on Tuesday.

Sebastian Soto did not dress in Hannover’s 4-0 win over St. Pauli on Wednesday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd started and played 89 minutes in Hallescher’s 1-1 draw with Magdeburg on Tuesday.

McKinze Gaines started and played 65 minutes in Sonnenhof Grobaspach’s 1-0 win over Zwickau on Wednesday.

Malik Tillman came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Bayern Munich II’s 5-1 win over Meppen on Wednesday.

Taylor Booth did not dress for Bayern II.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown did not dress in Austria Wien’s 1-0 win over WSG Swarovski Tirol on Tuesday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg tied Wolfsberger 0-0 on Wednesday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 90 minutes in Hobro’s 4-0 loss to Randers on Tuesday.

Loucious Don Deedson came off the bench and played 21 minutes for Hobro.

Christian Cappis, Yosuf Samuel did not dress for Hobro.

Michael Lansing dressed but did not play in Horsens’ 2-2 draw with Esbjerg on Tuesday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT FOR SEASON (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Aron Johannsson started and played 45 minutes in Hammarby’s 2-2 draw with Elfsborg on Wednesday.

Mix Diskerud did not dress in Helsingborg’s 3-0 loss to Kalmar on Thursday.

Norway

Eliteserien

