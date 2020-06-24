Americans Abroad Midweek Rewind: Moore, Boyd, and more

Shaq Moore shined for Spanish second tier side Tenerife FC on Wednesday, helping the club to its second consecutive win.

Moore started and registered two assists as Tenerife rolled past Mirandes 4-1 at home. It was Moore’s best performance of the Segunda Liga campaign, playing a vital part in two of the club’s goals. His first assist came in the seventh minute, setting up Aitor Sanz for the opening goal of the match. With Mirandes pulling to within one goal earlier in the second-half, Moore set up Daniel Gomez for a headed finish padding the lead in the 63rd minute. The 23-year-old defender also won five of his nine duels while completing 85% of his passes.

It was Moore’s first multi-assist game for the club in what was his 20th league appearance of the season. Wednesday’s victory moved Tenerife to 10th in the league table, four points behind sixth-place Elche for the final promotion playoff place. Tenerife has seven league matches remaining this season, multiple occasions for Moore to shine once again for the club.

Terrence Boyd also scored a pair of goals as FC Hallescher moved one step closer to 3. Liga survival. The American striker helped his club to a 5-3 win over Carl Zeiss Jena on Wednesday, moving them five points clear of the relegation zone with five league matches left. Boyd now has 14 league goals this season for Hallescher.

Elsewhere, Chris Richards played 90 minutes for Bayern Munich II in their derby win while Malik Tillman scored off the bench. Kenny Saief continued to earn minutes for Polish side Lechia Gdansk, while Erik Palmer-Brown helped Austria Wien to a road league win in Austria.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Manchester City on Thursday.

DeAndre Yedlin dressed but did not play in Newcastle United’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Indiana Vassilev dressed but did not play for Aston Villa.

Owen Otasowie did not dress in Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 1-0 win over Bournemouth on Wednesday.

Germany

3. LIGA

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich II’s 2-1 win over 1860 Munich on Wednesday.

Terrence Boyd started, scored TWO goals, and played 90 minutes in Hallescher’s 5-3 win over Carl Zeiss Jena on Wednesday.

Malik Tillman came off the bench, scored ONE goal, and played 25 minutes for Bayern II.

McKinze Gaines started and played 90 minutes in Sonnenhof Grobaspach’s 2-1 loss to Meppen on Wednesday.

Taylor Booth did not dress for Bayern Munich II.

Spain

SEGUNDA LIGA

Shaq Moore started, registered TWO assists, and played 89 minutes in Tenerife’s 2-1 win over Mirandes on Wednesday.

Austria

BUNDESLIGA

Erik Palmer-Brown came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Austria Wien’s 2-0 win over Admira Moedling on Tuesday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg defeated Rapid Wien 7-2 on Wednesday.

Norway

ELITESERIEN

Romain Gall dressed but did not play in Stabaek’s 2-0 win over Sandefjord on Wednesday.

Poland

EKSTRAKLASA

Kenny Saief came off the bench and played 21 minutes in Lechia Gdansk’s 1-0 win over Piast Gliwice on Wednesday.

Ben Lederman dressed but did not play in Rakow Czestochowa’s 1-0 win over Korona Kielce on Tuesday.

Switzerland

SUPER LEAGUE

Jonathan Klinsmann and St. Gallen face FC Zurich on Thursday.