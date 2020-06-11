Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Adams, Boyd, and more

RB Leipzig face a tough test this weekend in Bundesliga play with seventh place Hoffenheim coming to town.

Tyler Adams has continued to show his versatility for Julian Nagelsmann’s side and should be on display once again. Adams played a strong 90 minutes in last weekend’s 1-1 draw vs. Paderborn, in what was a disappointing result for the current third place side.

With both Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach right on their tails in the top four race, Leipzig cannot afford to slip up once again at home. In his five appearances since the return of Bundesliga play, Adams has went the distance in two of those and could add to that total this weekend.

Elsewhere, Tyler Boyd and Besiktas are back in action in Turkey this weekend while Weston McKennie returns for Schalke in Bundesliga play. Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face a tough test against Borussia Dortmund while Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen take on last-place Paderborn. Chris Richards and Terrence Boyd highlight the American contingent in German’s third tier as league play continues.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad action:

Germany

Bundesliga

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Hoffenheim on Friday.

John Brooks, Ulysses Llanez and Wolfsburg face Freiburg on Saturday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Paderborn on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson is OUT (Injury) for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Zack Steffen is OUT (Injury) for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth face Nuremberg on Saturday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Dynamo Dresden on Friday.

Sebastian Soto and Hannover face Darmstadt on Sunday.

3. Liga

Chris Richards, Malik Tillman and Bayern Munich II face Waldhof Mannheim on Monday.

Terrence Boyd and FC Hallescher face Meppen on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines and Sonnenhof Grobaspach face Eintracht Braunschweig on Sunday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Fuenlabrada on Friday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Antalyaspor on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis, Yosuf Samuel, Loucious Don Deedson and Hobro face Michael Lansing and Horsens on Saturday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT FOR SEASON (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face Mattersburg on Saturday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg face LASK on Sunday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face AE Larissa on Monday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk face Pogon Szczecin on Friday.

Ben Lederman and Rakow Czestochowa face Zaglebie Lubin on Sunday.