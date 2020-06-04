Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Palmer-Brown, Brooks, and more

Austria Wien kicked off life back in Bundesliga action with a 1-0 midweek return in its return to league play.

U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team defender Erik Palmer-Brown started and went the distance for Wien, helping to a clean sheet at home. Palmer-Brown has made 16 appearances for the club this season, on-loan from EPL giants Manchester City. The 23-year-old has impressed in Austria, but should face a tough test this weekend against SKN St. Poelten. Philadelphia Union loanee Cory Burke bagged a hat trick in a 4-1 road win for Poelten midweek and should provide a good test for Palmer-Brown on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Josh Sargent and John Brooks go head-to-head in Bundesliga action in what is a must-win for Werder Bremen at home. Weston McKennie and Schalke travel to Union Berlin on Sunday looking to end a horrid winless run. Chris Richards will look to continue starting in Bayern Munich II’s backline while Jesse Marsch’s Red Bull Salzburg travel to Hartberg on Sunday in Austria.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad action:

Germany

Bundesliga

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Union Berlin on Sunday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Paderborn on Saturday.

John Brooks, Ulysses Llanez and Wolfsburg face Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen on Sunday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Mainz on Saturday.

Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson is OUT (Injury) for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Zack Steffen is OUT (Injury) for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth face Sandhausen on Friday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Holstein Kiel on Monday.

Sebastian Soto and Hannover face Heidenheim on Sunday.

3. Liga

Chris Richards, Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich II face Eintracht Braunschweig on Saturday.

Terrence Boyd and FC Hallescher face Zwickau on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines and Sonnenhof Grobaspach face Ingolstadt on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis, Yosuf Samuel, Loucious Don Deedson and Hobro face Lyngby on Sunday.

Mike Lansing and Horsens face Brondby on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT FOR SEASON (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face SKN St. Poelten on Saturday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg face Hartberg on Sunday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk face Gornik Zabrze on Friday.

Ben Lederman and Rakow Czestochowa face LKS Lodz on Sunday.