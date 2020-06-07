Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Brooks, Adams, and more

Wolfsburg’s quest for European Football next season remained very much alive after a 1-0 road win over Werder Bremen on Sunday.

John Brooks excelled in the Wolves backline, playing 90 minutes and finishing as one of the top performers for the visitors. Brooks won seven duels from his centerback position, also winning four aerial battles and successfully winning two tackles. The U.S. Men’s National Team defender helped limit Bremen to only two shots on goal in the win, one that sees Wolfsburg sit two points clear of seventh place Hoffenheim.

Tyler Adams also impressed this weekend for RB Leipzig despite a disappointing 1-1 draw with last place Paderborn. Adams won seven of his individual battles while also making five recoveries and winning three tackles. Continuing to be a versatile player for Julian Nagelsmann’s side, Adams and Leipzig will try to bounce back Friday at Hoffenheim.

Elsewhere, Kenny Saief registered an assist off the bench in a 2-2 draw for Polish side Lechia Gdansk. Terrence Boyd couldn’t help Hallescher avoid a lopsided defeat at the bottom of the 3. Liga table, despite coming off the bench. Julian Green and Timothy Tillman were ineffective as Greuther Furth’s chances of promotion took another major hit.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad action:

Germany

Bundesliga

Tyler Adams started and played 90 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 1-1 draw Paderborn on Saturday.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 1-0 win over Werder Bremen on Sunday.

Josh Sargent started and played 76 minutes for Werder Bremen.

Timmy Chandler came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 2-0 loss to Mainz on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 2-2 draw with Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Giovanni Reyna came off the bench and played 22 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 1-0 win over Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Weston McKennie was suspended for Schalke face Union Berlin on Sunday.

Ulysses Llanez did not dress for Wolfsburg.

Fabian Johnson is OUT (Injury) for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Zack Steffen is OUT (Injury) for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green started and played 45 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 2-1 loss to Sandhausen on Friday.

Timothy Tillman came off the bench and played 45 minutes for Greuther Furth.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Holstein Kiel on Monday.

Sebastian Soto did not dress in Hannover’s 2-1 win over Heidenheim on Sunday.

3. Liga

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich II’s 1-1 draw with Eintracht Braunschweig on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines started and played 70 minutes in Sonnenhof Grobaspach’s 1-1 draw with Ingolstadt on Sunday.

Terrence Boyd came off the bench and played 37 minutes in FC Hallescher’s 5-1 loss to Zwickau on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi and Christian Cappis each started and played 90 minutes in Hobro’s 2-2 draw with Lyngby on Sunday.

Loucious Don Deedson came off the bench and played four minutes for Hobro.

Yosuf Samuel did not dress for Hobro.

Mike Lansing dressed but did not play in Horsens’ 3-2 win over Brondby on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT FOR SEASON (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Austria Wien’s 1-1 draw with SKN St. Poelten on Saturday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg defeated Hartberg 6-0 on Sunday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Kenny Saief came off the bench, registered ONE assist, and played 16 minutes in Lechia Gdansk’s 2-2 draw with Gornik Zabrze on Friday.

Ben Lederman dressed but did not play in Rakow Czestochowa’s 1-1 draw with LKS Lodz on Sunday.