Bundesliga Rewind: Bayern trounces Leverkusen, Dortmund wins, and more

Bayern Munich got a scare early from Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, but eventually rolled to another three points.

Hansi Flick’s side scored a trio of first-half goals to pull away in a 4-2 win at the BayArena. Kai Havertz’s absence left Leverkusen with a major hole offensively, eventually losing for the second time in their last three matches. Lucas Alario’s opener in the 10th minute put the hosts in front, but it would only awaken the beast for Bayern going forward. Kingsley Coman’s curler in the 27th minute drew Bayern level before Leon Goretzka swung the match in the visitors favor.

Serge Gnabry’s chipped finish in first-half stoppage time extended the lead for Bayern to 3-1. Robert Lewandowski’s header in the second-half continued the strong day for Bayern, giving the Polish striker 30 league goals for the season. Florian Wirtz made history by becoming the youngest goalscorer in Bundesliga history, but it was a mere consolation in the final score. Bayern next host Borussia Monchengladbach with Thomas Muller and Lewandowski both suspended.

Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund edged Hertha Berlin at home to remain in the fight for a runners-up place. RB Leipzig dropped points at home against Paderborn, suffering their league-tying 11th draw of the season.

Borussia Dortmund 1 – Hertha Berlin 0

Borussia Dortmund remained in the race for a second-place finish after a 1-0 home victory over Hertha Berlin.

In a match which saw very few good efforts on goal, Dortmund made the most of theirs in the second-half. Emre Can’s cool finish in the 57th minute was all Lucien Favre’s side needed to pick up the win. After good combination play from Julian Brandt and Jadon Sancho, Can came into the play and slotted in the lone goal of the match. Hertha Berlin only registered one shot on goal, eventually losing for the first time since Feb. 22nd.

RB Leipzig 1 – Paderborn 1

RB Leipzig raced out to an early lead at home against last place Paderborn, but had to settle for only a point.

A 92nd minute equalizer from Christian Strohdiek gave Paderborn a lifeline in their hopes for survival this season. Patrik Schick’s one-time finish from a Timo Werner assist put the hosts ahead, but Julian Nagelsmann’s side would be reduced to 10 men before halftime. Dayot Upamecano’s second yellow card of the half saw Leipzig reduced in the 43rd minute. Paderborn would have the final say in stoppage time as Strohdiek pounced on a rebound and handed his side a needed point on the road. Paderborn remain 11 points from safety while Leipzig are third after suffering their 11th draw of the season.

Freiburg 1 – Borussia Monchengladbach 0

Eintracht Frankfurt 0 – Mainz 2

Fortuna Dusseldorf 2 – Hoffenheim 2

Werder Bremen 0 – Wolfsburg 1

Union Berlin 1 – Schalke 1

Augsburg 1 – Cologne 1