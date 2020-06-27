Cameron signs one-year extension with QPR

SBISoccer.com

Geoff Cameron will officially be staying in England for at least another year.

QPR announced Friday that Cameron’s contract has been extended until June 2021. Cameron reportedly was interested earlier this year in signing an extension with the EFL Championship and now has his wish.

“Geoff is a very important part of the squad,” QPR manager Mark Warburton said. “He not only provides us with quality and leadership on the pitch, but he gives us vital experience in the dressing room.”

Cameron, 34, initially joined QPR on a season-long loan from Stoke City in the summer of 2018 before completing a permanent switch in June 2019.

The U.S. Men’s National Team veteran midfielder has totaled 48 appearances for the London club to date, scoring two goals. He was suspended for the club’s first match back last weekend, but is available for this weekend’s home match vs. Barnsley.

“We have a very young squad and having someone of Geoff’s calibre to help guide them is a really crucial part of their development,” QPR Director of Football Les Ferdinand said.

QPR sit 13th in the EFL Championship table, seven points from the final playoff place.

