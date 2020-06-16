Chris Richards makes Bayern's first-team squad for the first time

Chris Richards has enjoyed a standout season with Bayern Munich’s second team, Bayern II in the German third division, and his efforts have been rewarded with his first call up to Bayern’s first team.

Richards has been included in Bayern’s matchday squad for its Bundesliga clash with Werder Bremen on Tuesday, a match that could clinch the Bundesliga title for Bayern.

The 20-year-old American central defender has enjoyed a rapid rise at Bayern since transferring from FC Dallas to the German champions a year ago. The Alabama native starred for the United States at last summer’s Under-20 World Cup, and carried the momentum from that success into a promotion from Bayern’s U-19 team to Bayern’s reserve team.

If Richards can earn his Bundesliga debut, he would join a growing list of Americans to play in the Bundesliga in recent years, including Borussia Dortmund prospect Gio Reyna, who has become a first-team regular for Dortmund at the age of 17.

Richards has played for Bayern’s first team in exhibition matches, including in the 2018 International Champions Cup, where he played his first professional matches while still only on loan to Bayern from FC Dallas.