Coppa Italia semifinals headline This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The Italian soccer scene comes back this weekend with semifinal second-leg matches of the Coppa Italia after being on hold since March 9th, and the cup is still very much up for grabs for the four remaining contenders.

On Friday, Cristiano Ronaldo and Serie A-leading Juventus will host AC Milan with things evened up at 1-1 from the first leg back on February 13th. Saturday, Napoli hosts Inter Milan with the advantage after posting a 1-0 victory in the first leg. Inter’s high-flying duo of Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martínez will look to punish Napoli’s vulnerable defense.

La Liga kicks into full gear this weekend, with title contenders Barcelona and Real Madrid facing major underdogs. Barcelona takes on Mallorca on Saturday, with Luis Suarez slated to return from the knee injury that sidelined him in January, while Real Madrid faces Eibar on Sunday.

In Germany, Bayern Munich can take another step closer to clinching its eighth consecutive Bundesliga title, but Borussia Moenchengladbach still has plenty to fight for as it clings to the last available Champions League position by only goal differential.

Here are this week’s soccer viewing options:

Friday

La Liga

1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Granada vs Getafe

4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Valencia vs Levante

Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig

Coppa Italia

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Juventus vs AC Milan

Primeira Liga

2 p.m. –fuboTV– Moreirense vs Rio Ave

4:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Sporting CP vs Paços de Ferreira

Bundesliga 2

12:30 p.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Dynamo Dresden vs Hamburger SV

12:30 p.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Sandhausen vs Arminia Bielefeld

Super Lig

2 p.m. –fuboTV– Fenerbahçe vs Kayserispor

Saturday

La Liga

8 a.m. –fuboTV– Espanyol vs Deportivo Alavés

11 a.m. –fuboTV– Celta de Vigo vs Villarreal

1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Leganés vs Real Valladolid

4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Mallorca vs Barcelona

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV– Wolfsburg vs Freiburg

9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund

9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV– Hertha BSC vs Eintracht Frankfurt

9:30 a.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass- Cologne vs Union Berlin

9:30 a.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass- Paderborn vs Werder Bremen

12:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Bayern Munich vs Borussia Moenchengladbach

Coppa Italia

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Napoli vs Inter Milan

Primeira Liga

4 p.m. –fuboTV– Sporting Braga vs Boavista

Bundesliga 2

7 a.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Nürnberg vs Greuther Fürth

7 a.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Heidenheim vs Jahn Regensburg

7 a.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Holstein Kiel vs Wehen Wiesbaden

7 a.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Osnabrück vs Bochum

Sunday

La Liga

8 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Athletic Club vs Atlético Madrid

1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Real Madrid vs Eibar

4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Real Sociedad vs Osasuna

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Mainz 05 vs Augsburg

12 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Schalke 04 vs Bayer Leverkusen

Bundesliga 2

7:30 a.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass- St. Pauli vs Erzgebirge Aue

7:30 a.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass- Darmstadt 98 vs Hannover 96

7:30 a.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass- Karlsruher SC vs Stuttgart

Denmark Super Liga

2 p.m. –ESPN+– Brøndby vs AGF

K League 1

6 a.m. –fuboTV– Gwangju vs Busan I’Park

Segunda Division

11 a.m. –fuboTV– Mirandés vs Numancia

Allsvenskan

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – IFK Göteborg vs Elfsborg