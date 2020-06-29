Dest: "I want to be most expensive full back ever"

Sergino Dest’s rapid rise at Eredivisie side Ajax has caught the eye of several top European clubs and the American recently admitted his hopes and belief in himself.

Dest is reportedly being tracked by Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Tottenham with Bayern the only club to put in a transfer for his services. The 19-year-old Ajax right back excelled both domestically and in Europe in his first senior season and has his goals set out for himself at club level.

“I want to be the most expensive full-back ever because when you reach that it shows that you are one of the best full-back of the world,” Dest told NOS Jeugdjournaal. “I want to go over €50 million. No defender went above €100m.

“I want to play with [Kylian] Mbappe, Ronaldo, Messi or Neymar. Time will tell if it will come true. But it is possible.”

Dest totaled 36 combined appearances for Ajax this season, scoring two goals and adding six assists. He made his debut in four separate competitions including the UEFA Champions League, where Dest appeared eight times between qualifying and the group stage.

Dest’s strong season was rewarded with being named Ajax’s Young Player of the Year after the Eredivisie was ruled complete due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bayern Munich seems to be the favorite for Dest’s signature, but the U.S. Men’s National Team defender hasn’t decided yet on his future just yet.

“There are a lot of rumors,” Dest said. “No, it has not been decided that I go to Bayern Munich and I haven’t really said anything yet. There is interest from clubs but I don’t know if I leave Ajax.”

Should Dest leave Ajax this summer, he would follow in the footsteps of many other young stars over the last few seasons to do the same. Matthijs De Ligt (Juventus) and Frankie De Jong (Barcelona) left in the summer of 2019 and Hakim Ziyech will join Chelsea this summer at the end of the Premier League season.

Dest’s impressive resume in his first full senior season has caught the eye of several suitors, but it may be best for his overall development to remain in Amsterdam for the time being.